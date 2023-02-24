Janet was born June 29, 1961, in Decatur the daughter of Lawrence and Martha (Yonker) Miller. She married Steve Schollmeier on October 5, 1985, in Decatur at Our Lady of Lourdes. Janet worked as a Safety Director at Continental Carbonic for 12 years. There is nothing she loved more than her family and we've never seen her as happy as she was as her past three years as a Granny. She loved those boys with every ounce of her being. Her love language was gift giving and you can see the signs of her love all throughout her home. She was thrilled to have her beautiful home taken over by toys and baby gates and would never hesitate to play with her grandbabies, read them stories, and sing with them. The song "I Love You A Bushel and A Peck" was their favorite and the grandkids always sang along. She loved spoiling us but most of all, she wanted to make our lives easier in any way she could. The hardest thing is knowing how much love she still wanted to share with her grandbabies and how excited she was for Sierra to be arriving. She wanted so badly to meet her in June. We'll never be able to show them the beautiful unconditional love that was unique to her but we will spend our lives telling her grandbabies about how wonderful she was.