June 29, 1961 - Feb. 24, 2023
Janet S. Schollmeier, our best friend, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She fought her cancer battle with everything she had and did all she could to comfort us and give us strength along the way. We couldn't be more proud.
Janet was born June 29, 1961, in Decatur the daughter of Lawrence and Martha (Yonker) Miller. She married Steve Schollmeier on October 5, 1985, in Decatur at Our Lady of Lourdes. Janet worked as a Safety Director at Continental Carbonic for 12 years. There is nothing she loved more than her family and we've never seen her as happy as she was as her past three years as a Granny. She loved those boys with every ounce of her being. Her love language was gift giving and you can see the signs of her love all throughout her home. She was thrilled to have her beautiful home taken over by toys and baby gates and would never hesitate to play with her grandbabies, read them stories, and sing with them. The song "I Love You A Bushel and A Peck" was their favorite and the grandkids always sang along. She loved spoiling us but most of all, she wanted to make our lives easier in any way she could. The hardest thing is knowing how much love she still wanted to share with her grandbabies and how excited she was for Sierra to be arriving. She wanted so badly to meet her in June. We'll never be able to show them the beautiful unconditional love that was unique to her but we will spend our lives telling her grandbabies about how wonderful she was.
We could write forever about all the ways she loved us but anyone that knew her could see it and heard all the stories and pictures she showed. She was truly the most beautiful, loving woman we've ever known and while 61 years was not nearly enough time, we're the luckiest family in the world to have been loved by her. We will never stop loving you and missing you. Thank you for being the absolute best wife, mom, and Granny in the 'verse.
Janet is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steve; parents, Lawrence and Martha Miller; children: Matthew (Caitlyn) Schollmeier of Nashville, TN, Kristi Jo (Phil) Needham of Mt. Zion, and Joe (Alyssa) Schollmeier of Decatur; grandsons: Koda, Eli, Luke, and Grayson; and one granddaughter on the way, Sierra; and siblings: John (Val) Miller, Dan (Teri) Miller, Jim (Kari) Miller and Tom (Joyce) Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Don Wolford, Celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Monday, February 27, 2023, at Brinlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
Memorials in Janet's honor may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Fund and Scholarship Program.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.