BLUE MOUND — Janice E. Borders, 86, of Blue Mound, IL, previously of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 7, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Janice's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Janice was born March 23, 1935, in Decatur, daughter of Guy W. and Jesse E. (Lines) Brownlee. She married J.C. Borders October 24, 1950, in Moweaqua, IL. He preceded her in death December 5, 2008.

Janice was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God Church. She was a daycare provider for over 30-years, providing loving care to many children. Janice enjoyed shopping and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Janice is survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer (Jon) Erickson, Julie (Tim) Davis, Jill (Mike) Doyle, Kelly Borders, and Michelle (Courtney) Settles; great-grandchildren: Courtney, Preston, Grace, Ryne, Brooke, Carlee, Cameron, and Cooper; sister, Connie Jump; brothers: Robert Brownlee, Thomas Sargeant, William Sargeant, and Guy Brownlee, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Sharon Wilson, son Douglas Borders, and sisters Barbara Jones and Marilyn Brownlee.

