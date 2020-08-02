DECATUR - Janice Eileen Hill, 68, of Decatur, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Janice will be 11 a.m. Saturday August 8, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery following the services.
The family of Janice Hill is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
