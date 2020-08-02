Janice Eileen Hill

Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Janice will be 11 a.m. Saturday August 8, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery following the services.