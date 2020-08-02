You have permission to edit this article.
Janice Eileen Hill
Janice Eileen Hill

Janice Eileen Hill

DECATUR - Janice Eileen Hill, 68, of Decatur, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Janice will be 11 a.m. Saturday August 8, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery following the services.

The family of Janice Hill is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL.

