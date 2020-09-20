× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Janice K. Sneddon, 62, of Decatur, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.

Janice was born December 12, 1957, in Taylorville, the daughter of Joe Dietl and Joann (Larcher) Janesh. Janice was a registered nurse and worked at St. Mary's Hospital and DMH Home Health. She loved going on vacation and crafting.

Janice is survived by her daughter: Ashley (Brian) Harrison of Taylorville and Jennifer Sneddon of Decatur; grandchildren: Kaleigh and Karli Harrison; mother, Joann Janesh; and sister, Jolynn (Butch) Spinner; many relatives and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her father and infant son, Aaron.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Rochester Cemetery, Rochester, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required.

The family of Janice K. Sneddon is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.