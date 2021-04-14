 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice L. 'Jan' Washburn
0 entries

Janice L. 'Jan' Washburn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Janice L. "Jan" Washburn

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Janice L. "Jan" Washburn, 75, of Springdale, AR formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 10:51 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday afternoon, April 18, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Jan's memory to the American Diabetes Association or Michael J. Fox Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jan was born October 28, 1945, in Anna, IL the daughter of C.L. "Roy" and Martha (Verbel) Ury. She married John Michael "Mike" Washburn on March 3, 1966. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2004. Jan was a homemaker and had a passion for basket weaving.

Surviving is her daughter, Lori Idleman (Jay) of Springdale, AR and her sister, Carolyn Harpole (Bill) of Alton, IL.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her son, Scott.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News