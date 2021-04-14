SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Janice L. "Jan" Washburn, 75, of Springdale, AR formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 10:51 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday afternoon, April 18, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Jan's memory to the American Diabetes Association or Michael J. Fox Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jan was born October 28, 1945, in Anna, IL the daughter of C.L. "Roy" and Martha (Verbel) Ury. She married John Michael "Mike" Washburn on March 3, 1966. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2004. Jan was a homemaker and had a passion for basket weaving.

Surviving is her daughter, Lori Idleman (Jay) of Springdale, AR and her sister, Carolyn Harpole (Bill) of Alton, IL.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her son, Scott.