CHAMPAIGN — Janice Leone Ryan, 90, formerly of Warrensburg, IL, passed away on February 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter, in Champaign.

Born in Illini Township, Macon County Illinois, on July 30, 1931, Janice was the daughter of Leonard J Cooper and Ethel Hall Cooper. She graduated from Warrensburg High School. Janice and Richard E. Ryan were married on February 18, 1950. Janice worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital as a unit secretary until her retirement in 1996.

Janice had a kind heart and a beautiful smile. She loved and delighted in her family. After her retirement, she and Richard traveled the US in their fifth-wheel travel trailer. They had many adventures and made lots of friends around the country.

Janice is survived by her children; Susan Quarles (Bud) of Champaign, Carol Dirks (Dan Fox) of Middletown, OH, and Richard L Ryan of Decatur, IL. She had four grandsons: Devin Quarles (Andrea), Drew Quarles, Justin Dirks (Gina), and Kyle Dirks. Janice also enjoyed her three great-grandchildren: Isaak Quarles, Carter Quarles, and Vivien Quarles.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; brothers: Wayne Cooper and Eldon Cooper.

Per her wishes, Janice will have private family services with interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL. We would like to express our loving gratitude to Transitions Hospice for care that went above and beyond.