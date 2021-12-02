 Skip to main content
Janice Lynn "Jan" Trummel

LANE — Due to a family illness, services for Janice Lynn "Jan" Trummel, which were scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Lane Christian Church, Lane, IL, have been postponed until a later date.

Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge or arrangements. Please go to www.calvertmemorial.com for future updates.

