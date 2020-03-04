MATTOON -- Janice S. McConaha, age 79 of Mattoon, IL passed away at her residence at 5:15 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Reverend Travis Spencer will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held the same day from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Janice was born on August 24, 1940 in Mattoon, IL the daughter of the late Cleo J. and Lottie (Bell) Gavis. She married Francis B. McConaha on May 9, 1959 in Mattoon, IL; he passed away on February 23, 2010. She is survived by one son, Raymond C. McConaha Sr. and wife of Darlene of Windsor, IL; two brothers, Mike Gavis and wife Connie of Mattoon, IL, Robert Gavis of Daytona Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Raymond C. McConaha Jr. of Mattoon, IL, Matthew R. McConaha and wife Kelly of Mattoon, IL, Michael K. McConaha of Mattoon, IL, David C. Jewell and fiancé Angie Polk of Windsor, IL, Christopher W. Jewell and wife Emily of Rochester, IL; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one brother, Monte Gavis.

