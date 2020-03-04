MATTOON -- Janice S. McConaha, age 79 of Mattoon, IL passed away at her residence at 5:15 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
A funeral service in her honor will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Reverend Travis Spencer will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held the same day from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Janice was born on August 24, 1940 in Mattoon, IL the daughter of the late Cleo J. and Lottie (Bell) Gavis. She married Francis B. McConaha on May 9, 1959 in Mattoon, IL; he passed away on February 23, 2010. She is survived by one son, Raymond C. McConaha Sr. and wife of Darlene of Windsor, IL; two brothers, Mike Gavis and wife Connie of Mattoon, IL, Robert Gavis of Daytona Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Raymond C. McConaha Jr. of Mattoon, IL, Matthew R. McConaha and wife Kelly of Mattoon, IL, Michael K. McConaha of Mattoon, IL, David C. Jewell and fiancé Angie Polk of Windsor, IL, Christopher W. Jewell and wife Emily of Rochester, IL; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one brother, Monte Gavis.
You have free articles remaining.
Janice retired from General Electric in Mattoon, IL and later worked for The Holiday Inn. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Mattoon. Janice often enjoyed traveling to St. Petersburg, FL to enjoy the warm weather and spending her winters in Texas. She loved camping at Wolf Creek Lodge in Shelbyville, IL, visiting Washington DC and South Dakota to admire the eagles and add to her collection of black gold. Janice cherished her monthly adventures to the casino with friends. She was a doting mother and grandmother and loved her family greatly. Janice will be lovingly remembered by all.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the American Lung Association, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.