Aug. 1, 1941 - Jan. 28, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Janice Sue Rostek, 81, of Mt. Zion, passed away January 28, 2023, at Heritage Manor Health & Rehab Center of Mt. Zion.

Janice was born in Blue Mound, IL, on August 1, 1941, the daughter of Shelby and Juanita (Reed) Cochran. She married Howard Rostek on March 29, 1958, in Mt. Zion. Together they raised three sons. She was a hair stylist and manager of a beauty supply store. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo, cooking, and boating with her husband and friends. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church in Decatur.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons: Howard (Diane) Rostek Jr. and Ron Rostek; brother, Vernon Cochran; sister, Shelby Joanne Williams. She is survived by her son, Greg Rostek; brother, Larry (Judy) Cochran; sister-in-law, Dorothy Cochran; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Zeke and Julie Vandeventer.

Visitation for Janice will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Family requests casual attire. Burial in Bement Cemetery will follow the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.