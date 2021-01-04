 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice Wentworth
0 entries

Janice Wentworth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH - Janice Wentworth, 90, of Forsyth, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 in her home with her family by her side.

Janice was born July 31, 1930 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Dave and Mary (Wetherholt) Kester. She married Merle Wentworth.

Surviving are her children: Greg (Lory) Wentworth, Martha (John) Brennan, Melanie (Joe) Caputo, and Joy (Tim) Dixon; fifteen grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Mary Uhe.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News