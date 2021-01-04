FORSYTH - Janice Wentworth, 90, of Forsyth, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 in her home with her family by her side.

Janice was born July 31, 1930 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Dave and Mary (Wetherholt) Kester. She married Merle Wentworth.

Surviving are her children: Greg (Lory) Wentworth, Martha (John) Brennan, Melanie (Joe) Caputo, and Joy (Tim) Dixon; fifteen grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Mary Uhe.

Private family services will be held.

