DECATUR — Janine April Nickey, 58, of Decatur, IL passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Graveside Services will be on Friday, January 24 at Cerro Gordo Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church; Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County; PAWS.
You have free articles remaining.
Janine was born April 28, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Harold and Eleanor (Albert) Nickey. She married Phil Craig and later married Gregory Bublitz, who preceded her in death. Janine attended Antioch Christian Church. Her greatest pleasures were spending time with family; nature and the outdoors; her pets; and her flower and vegetable gardens.
Janine is survived by her parents, Harold & Eleanor Nickey of Decatur; daughter Ashley (Craig) Meade and granddaughter Zoey Meade of Winston-Salem, NC; son Beau (Kiley) Bublitz of Kansas City, KS; brother Michael (Jane) Nickey of Paris, TX; sister Rebecca (Gary) Teak of Sparks, NV; and significant other Mike Lucas of Decatur.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.