DECATUR — Janine April Nickey, 58, of Decatur, IL passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Graveside Services will be on Friday, January 24 at Cerro Gordo Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian Church; Humane Society of Decatur & Macon County; PAWS.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Janine was born April 28, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Harold and Eleanor (Albert) Nickey. She married Phil Craig and later married Gregory Bublitz, who preceded her in death. Janine attended Antioch Christian Church. Her greatest pleasures were spending time with family; nature and the outdoors; her pets; and her flower and vegetable gardens.

Janine is survived by her parents, Harold & Eleanor Nickey of Decatur; daughter Ashley (Craig) Meade and granddaughter Zoey Meade of Winston-Salem, NC; son Beau (Kiley) Bublitz of Kansas City, KS; brother Michael (Jane) Nickey of Paris, TX; sister Rebecca (Gary) Teak of Sparks, NV; and significant other Mike Lucas of Decatur.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janine Nickey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0