Janis Arlene (Fife) Bulger

DECATUR — Janis Arlene (Fife) Bulger passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Fair Havens Senior Living Center, Decatur, IL.

Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, visit www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

