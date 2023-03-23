Jan. 4, 1933 - March 21, 2023

MOUNT ZION - Janis C. Holoffe, 90, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away March 21, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Janis was born January 4, 1933, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Howard and Kathryn (Boyle) Becker. She married Herbert E. Holoffe on April 10, 1955, in Chicago, IL.

Janis will be remembered as being a very happy but feisty sort. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Decatur, IL. She was a member of the Bunco Club, was a TOPS member and would love to play cards every Saturday with her friends.

Surviving are her daughter, Katy Blakey (Greg) of Mt Zion, IL; brother, Howard "Skeeter" Becker (Mary Ann) of Tinley Park, IL; grandchildren: Chandi Cox (Mike) of Shelbyville, TN, Amanda Adams (B.J.) of Shelbyville, IL, Kristen Ewing (Matt) of Rushville, IL, J.C. Walker of Decatur, IL, Meghan Garriott (Cole) of Bethany, IL, Kyle Blakey (Kristen) of Findlay, IL, Maureen Blakey of Bethany, IL, Evan Blakey (Sarah Martin) of Tonica, IL, Kristina Phelps (Jared) of Shelbyville, IL, Bree Martz (Doug) of Shelbyville, IL, Mandy Bradbury of Shelbyville, IL; 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; parents; daughters: Colleen Bradbury, and Janne Walters; brothers: Sherrill Hoffman, Hank Hoffman, and Billy Hoffman; sister, Marilyn Coorlis; granddaughter, Sara Bradbury; and grandson, Todd Lange.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 24, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation.

Condolences may be left to Janis's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.