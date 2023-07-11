My dear mother Jaretta Margaret Nichols passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 89. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well loved member of the community in Bethany. She also loved her flower gardens, fishing and camping with dad. She will be deeply missed.

Celebration of Life services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

Memorials to the Aspen Creek Activity Fund.

Complete obituary and online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Jaretta worked in the payroll office at the Firestone plant in Decatur. She married Robert D. Nichols on July 1, 1955, in Casey, IL, and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2017.

Survivors include her son, Tim (Barbara) Nichols of Dalton City; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and four sisters.