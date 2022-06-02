Nov. 14, 1999 - May 30, 2022

COWDEN — Jarrett Bradley Sarver, 22, of Cowden, IL, tragically left his family and friends on Monday, May 30, 2022, doing what he loved, living life to the fullest.

Jarrett was born on November 14, 1999, in Effingham, the son of Zachary Wyatt Sarver and Jaime Rene Jarrett. He was a 2018 graduate of Cowden-Herrick High School and through his love of aviation and patriotism he proudly joined the United States Air National Guard.

He was assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing where Senior Airman Jarrett Sarver, an inflight Refueling Craftsman (Boom Operator) was known in the 126th Operations Group as one who would always step up to volunteer, always had a positive attitude and was very good at his profession. He performed every task with pride and precision. Earlier this month he was recognized as a top performer in the 126 ARW Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection. He deployed to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Theater in 2021. He successfully completed 510.5 flying hours and over 138 sorties, since joining the 108th Air Refueling Squadron in 2017. Senior Airman Sarver flew his final mission on May 24, 2022.

Jarrett was also studying aviation management at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and was training for his pilot license. Jarrett was moving headstrong in an ultimate career goal as a pilot in the United States Air National Guard.

He loved riding his motorcycle, recreational shooting, cooking, playing guitar and playing airsoft with his brothers. Jarrett was a social person and enjoyed hanging with his family and friends. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Cowden.

Jarrett will lovingly be remembered by his parents, Zach and Lindsay Sarver of Cowden and Jamie Jarrett of Rowlett, TX; three brothers: Jackson Sarver, Hayden Sarver and Gabriel Heberling; sister, Zoe Sarver; grandparents: Larry and Lee Ann Sarver of Herrick, Jennifer Jarrett of Bells, TX and Tim and Bonnie Holste of Shumway; great-grandparents: Sharol Sarver of Herrick, Phyllis Sarver of Herrick, Ellouise Wallin of Teutopolis; aunts and uncles: Ginger (Tim) Cardinal, Jacque (Michael) Bortz, Geoff (Kelsey) Kowalczyk, Lora Christer and Jeremy Christer; great-aunts: Lisa Hardimon and Vicki Krost; great-uncle, Bradley Sarver; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Jarrett was a kind, gentle soul with an infectious personality who will be truly missed by all.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the First Christian Church in Cowden. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the First Christian Church in Cowden with Pastors Christopher Earles and Barry West officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made in Jarrett's name to the Young Eagles EAA Chapter 16 in Effingham to assist other young aviation enthusiasts to follow their passion or the First Christian Church of Cowden and mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Lockart-Green Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to share a story or light a candle in Jarrett's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.