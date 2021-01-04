DECATUR - Jason Andrew Stout, 45 passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 11, 1975 in Jacksonville IL. He was the son of Thomas and Judith Stout.

He owned Stout Global Enterprise and repaired liquid natural gas tanker vessels all over the world.

Jason traveled the world yet he never met a stranger. He was loved by many.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit.

Surviving are his parents of Decatur IL; siblings: Robin (Bill) McFadden of Jacksonville IL, Susie (Bob) Hammond of Decatur IL, Tom Stout of Springfield IL, Bobbi Jean (Steven) Wilson of Texas, Bobby Mills of Texas, Laurie Mills (Mark Smith) of Mountain Home AR, Todd (Carmen) Stout of Lakeland FL, Jennifer Stout of Lincoln IL; several nieces and nephews.

Private family services were held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur is in charge of arrangements. Please view Jason's obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.