Jason Darrell Betzler

May 7, 1974 - July 21, 2023

SULLIVAN - Jason Darrell Betzler, of Champaign, formerly of Sullivan, passed away 8:08 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Memorials may be made to the GCC AMBUCS.

Jason was born May 7, 1974, in Decatur, the son of Steven Kent and Teresa Diane (Bauman) Betzler. He served in the Army Reserves. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Law Enforcement.

Jason married his high school sweetheart, Andrea Klingel on September 20, 2014, in Sullivan on his grandparent's front porch at the farm. He worked as a Lab Technician at Premient in Decatur (formerly known as Staleys.) Jason was a member of the Steel Workers Union and the GCC AMBUCS. He was an avid computer gamer, who loved to travel and collect cigars. Jason was Gift of Hope Donor.

Jason is survived by his parents, Steven and Teresa Betzler of Sullivan; wife, Andrea Betzler of Champaign; step-children: Matthew and Brianna Lilly; aunts and uncles: Mike Bauman, Larry (Corina) Bauman, Tamara Lentz, Roger (Michelle) Betzler and Renee (Jim) Palmer; mother-in-law, Darlene Klingel of Champaign; brother-in-law, Tyler (Kelci) Klingel of Shelbyville. He is also survived by many cousins, his niece and nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by grandparents, brother, Andy, and father-in-law, Terry Klingel.

