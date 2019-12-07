DECATUR -- Jay Daniel Poling, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Jay was born Mach 4, 1938 in Decatur, IL, the son of, Jacob and Ruby (Copeland) Poling. He married Shirley Dubson on May 14, 1961 in Decatur, IL.

Jay was a veteran of the US Army. He was also a metallurgical engineer for Caterpillar Tractor Co. Jay was a 1956 graduate of Bement High School.

He loved playing bridge, was a member of Commodore Bridge Club, and was a Grand Life Master of ACBL. He was a member of the Golden K and was the writer of “The Golden Nugget” for eight years. He would be best remembered for his quick wit and being a talented joke teller.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley; children, John D. Poling (Robert Lowery) Clinton, IL, Stacy E. Hayes (Pat) of Decatur, IL; sisters, Winnie Thompson of Malta, IL, Sara Knobloch of Rochester, IL, Mary Mann (Steve) of Milmine, IL; three grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Colin; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margaret Giles.