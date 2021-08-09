TAYLORVILLE - Jay Edward Huggins, 80 of Taylorville, passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 18, 1940 in Taylorville, the son of Kenneth H and Mary Louise (Perrine) Huggins. He married Cheryl Duncan on March 8, 1969.

Jay graduated from Taylorville High School in 1958 and went on to proudly serve his country with the U.S. Army. Following his time in the service, Jay had a long career as a communications technician with AT&T, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Taylorville First United Methodist Church, V.F.W. Post #4495, and the American Legion in Decatur. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #122 A.F. & A.M. in Taylorville and the Ansar Shrine. In his younger years, he was a member of the Shade Tree Motorcycle Club.

Fishing has been a lifelong passion for Jay. He spent many years as a member of the Bass Club, competing in many tournaments. His love of fishing took him on many trips from Florida to Canada, and countless lakes in-between. He loved spending time outdoors, not only fishing, but also hunting. He took part in several hunting excursions, including trips to Colorado.

Jay enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, including Texas Holdem, 31, and pinochle. Gardening was another favorite pastime of Jay's. He enjoyed the friendly rivalry with his friends at the V.F.W. to see who could grow the first ripe tomato by the 4th of July. Having grown up on the family farm outside of Kincaid, Jay spent many years helping on the farm, and continued to enjoy keeping up on the latest progress of the crops.

In their retirement years, Jay and Cheryl took many trips together, visiting all 48 contiguous states. Jay enjoyed planning out every detail of their travels. Music also brought joy to Jay. He enjoyed the classic country songs as well as Elvis's gospel songs, and he continued to search out new artists to listen to. Jay enjoyed photography, a skill he exercised on his many hunting, fishing, and family trips to document the beauty and experiences he enjoyed on his travels. With his background in telecommunications, he enjoyed keeping up with the ever-changing technology. He was known as a "gadget guy". Jay loved his family and lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife: Cheryl Huggins of Taylorville; daughter: Susan Huggins of Downers Grove; sister: Sheryl Tolly (Jim) of Broomfield, Colorado; and nephew: Brian Tolly (Cathy) of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew: Steve Tolly.

The visitation for Jay will be held from 4:00pm until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville. Masonic Rites will take place at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, with Rev. Becky Lembke officiating. Burial, with Military Rites, will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery following the funeral. Memorials in Jay's memory may be made to V.F.W. Post #4495 or the Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis.

McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Jay, or condolences to his family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.