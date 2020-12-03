DECATUR — On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Jay Procarione, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 89.

Jay was born in 1931 in Joliet, IL to Joseph and Ann Procarione and resided in Decatur, IL the majority of his life. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and retired from a career in the superintendent's office at Norfolk Southern Railroad after over 40 years. On October 4, 1952 he married Marilyn Mahalia Storey. They raised three sons, Anthony, Mark, and Craig, and one daughter, Mary.

Jay was known for his remarkable work ethic. For years, he juggled his day job at Norfolk Southern with a second unofficial job building homes in his community. Over time, he built ten homes, all of which are still standing today. He was also known for his skills on the links as an avid golfer and has the accolades to prove it with seven recorded hole-in-ones.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, his mother, Ann, and his sister Lorraine. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his four children: Anthony, Mark (Katie), Mary (Mark), and Craig (Mendy); 23 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service is being planned for close family at Graceland/Fairlawn Cemeteries. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation.

