DECATUR — Jayne Camerer, 69, of Decatur passed away September 27, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Friends Chapel Cemetery, near Scottland, IL with Pastor Sig Bjorklund officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jayne's honor may be given to Grace United Methodist Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family.
Jayne was born July 20, 1951 in Danville, the daughter of Drexel and Margaret (Gilbert) Camerer. She treasured time spent with her family and friends.
Surviving are her father, Drexel; brother, Dan Camerer and wife, Lana; nieces, Brook Bell-Smith and Paige Efurd.
Jayne was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret and grandmother, Virginia Gilbert.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
