Jean Ann Blankenship

July 30, 1950 - April 29, 2022

ALVARADO, Texas - Jean Ann (Wiggins) Blankenship, 71, passed away peacefully Friday April 29, 2022, at her home in Alvarado, TX.

Jean was born in the Decatur and Macon County Hospital on July 30, 1950, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Acom) Wiggins. She graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School and the Decatur Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Jean worked as an R.N. for 47-years in hospitals in Illinois and Texas, retiring from the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth. She was a member of the Garver Brick United Methodist Church in Decatur. Jean and her late husband Charles enjoyed many trips to Mesa, AZ, to watch her beloved Chicago Cubs preseason baseball games. After retirement Jean enjoyed several ocean and river cruises with her good friend Loretta Pressler.

Jean is survived by her siblings: Richard Wiggins, Karen Myers, Bonnie (Mike) Peterson and Jim (Kriste) Wiggins. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Terry Blankenship, Larry Blankenship, Lynette Hanson and Dawn Hedgpeth; and many adored step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jean's family would like to thank her special friends Jimmy and Jeri Watkins and their daughter Kayleigh. The Watkins family provided great care and support for Jean during the last months of her life.

Jean is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Blankenship; and stepdaughter, Michelle Blankenship. Jean was also proceeded in death by her brother-in-law, Fred Myers and sister-in-law, Dona Wiggins.