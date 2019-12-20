DECATUR — Jean Coartney–Peak, age 97, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur, IL.

Jean was born August 23, 1922 in Charleston, IL, to Elmer and Mabel Witters. She married Jack Coartney on March 9, 1941. He preceded her in death in 2003, after 62 years of marriage. She then married Ken Peak who passed away in 2006.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Judy Steele and her life partner Richard Virgin of Decatur, two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Shirley Barry, several nieces and nephews, and devoted family friend Sandy Peterson, who considered her a second mother.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Services will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Saturday, December 21st, at 10:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friends from the Charleston area are invited to the graveside service at Rest Haven Memorial Garden in Mattoon at approximately Noon, and to a reception immediately following at the airport.

To our ICLC family – a huge thank you for your loving and compassionate care over the last five years.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Decatur, IL or donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Coartney-Peak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0