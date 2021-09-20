SULLIVAN — Jean Cruit, 92, of Sullivan, formerly from Dalton City, passed away at 1:10 a.m. Friday in Aspen Creek, Sullivan.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Gail Allen officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials are suggested to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to Aspen Creek. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. Masks are suggested for the visitation and funeral.

Jean was born February 10, 1929 in Decatur, the daughter of Franklin and Gladys Cantrell Parris. She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the Moultrie County Republican Women. She married Byron Smith "Smitty" Cruit on July 2, 1949 in Decatur and he preceded her indeath on September 15, 2008.

Surviving are her children: Byron Smith Cruit, Jr. (Susan) of Augusta, Georgia, Calvin Deon Cruit (Peggy) of Sullivan and Gay Lee Thomas (Jack) of Dalton City; grandchildren: Stanley Cruit, Shelly (Dave) Smith, Byron Thomas, Dustin Thomas, Eric Thomas, Tyler (Laney) Cruit and Leah (Terry) Akers; six great grandchildren; two step great- grandchildren and a step great-great- grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and a brother.