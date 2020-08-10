× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEMENT - Jean E. Price, 97, of Bement, IL., passed away at 4:25 A.M., on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence in Bement, IL.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Public graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. The Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement E.M.T.'s Association.

Jean was born on May 14, 1923, in Humboldt, IL., a daughter of Alva and Lillian Toney Hite. She married Elmer Price on March 29, 1940 in Charleston, IL., and he passed away on June 7, 1995. Surviving are 2 sons; Allen (Michelle) Price of Decatur, IL., and Gary Price of Bement. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, 2 brothers, a sister, and a ½ sister.

Jean was a member of the Bement United Methodist Church, where she was a very faithful member, proud of her faith and helped serve many funeral dinners. She worked for General cable in Monticello, IL. for over 30 years. Jean greatest love however, was spending time with her family, especially Sunday dinners.