Jean Freischlag

She is survived by her son, Jay Freischlag; his wife, Tiffany, and their children: Cheyenne, Benjamin, Montgomery, Emerson, and Anderson. Along with her daughter, Penny Freischlag Alsabih, her husband, Assam, and their children: Ainsley and Alexandra. She is also preceded by her husband, Joseph Charles Freischlag; her mother, Bessie McAtee Smith; her father, Oscar Jackson Smith, Jr.; and her siblings: June Kennedy, Patricia Smith, James Smith, Gerald Lee Smith, Oscar Jackson Smith III, and Arthur Smith.

She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Charles ("Bud") Freischlag, while still attending Eisenhower High School. Jean was dedicated to her family, loved animals, was an amazing cook, and loved spending time with friends. Her children still fight over her homemade cinnamon rolls and chocolate syrup. You could always find her every morning in the kitchen drinking coffee and in the evening with friends enjoying a glass of wine. Later in life she became a Realtor in Texas and loved working with her husband and son building and selling new homes. She will be missed!