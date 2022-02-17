MOUNT VERNON — Jean Lehman Boyd Sherman, 97, of Mt. Vernon died on Friday, February 11, 2022, at home.

She was born on January 10, 1925 in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Elmer and Neta (Davis) Lehman. She married Robert Boyd in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1967. She married Guy Sherman in 1971, and he preceded her in death in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy (Boyd) Dial and son-in-law, James Henson.

Surviving is her daughter, Marcia (Boyd) Henson of Mt. Vernon; her nieces: Patty Barr of Decatur and Annie Williams of Hortonville, NY; son-in-law, Richard Dial of Gulfport, MS; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.

While in Decatur, she was an active member of Cleveland Avenue United Methodist Church, She then became a member of Decatur First UMC. She also belonged to the Macon Co. Historical Society and Church Women United. She later transferred her membership to First UMC in Mt. Vernon. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1943.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on March 19, 2022, with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at First UMC, Mt. Vernon.

Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital or Angels on Assignment c/o Mt Vernon FUMC.