Jean Louise (Crumling) Holland

Sept. 21, 1947 - July 11, 2022

DECATUR — Jean was a retired Caterpillar employee originally from Hanover, York, PA. She moved to Decatur with 67 other employees after Caterpillar shut down in York so she could retire. Complete obituary can be found online at: www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Memorial visitation on September 17, 2022, from 1:00 - 4:00 at Graceland Fairlawn, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Final inurnment in Ocean City, MD at a later date.

Thanks to her wonderful health care teams in Decatur, Springfield and Mayo's.

Memorials to Maroa Christian Church.

