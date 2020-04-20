DECATUR — Jean Lucille Drew, 78 of Decatur, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Jean was born in Decatur on May 22, 1941 to Vernon H. and Ruth L. (Waymire). She married Donald Larry Drew on July 31, 1958, he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons: Dennis (Janna) Drew of Decatur, Darren Drew of Cape Coral, Fl; two daughters: Tawnya (Mike) Bius of Mt. Zion, Teri (Gayland) Thomas of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Kristi, Matthew, Zachary, Ariel, Lacey, Misty, Kandi, Michael, Nikki, Lani, Elijah; twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother: Dick Spaar; one sister: Dorothy Lambert.
Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery. The family of Jean Lucille Drew is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, leave condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
