DECATUR — Jean MacRae Jones, 100, of Decatur, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Imboden Creek Senior Living and Rehab.

Jean was born September 30, 1922, in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Fredrick George and Esther (Root) MacRae. Jean was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and worked in marketing for Illinois Power for 25 years before retiring. She married Donald Alvin Jones on May 27, 1944, in Redbank, NJ, and he preceded her in death on December 5, 1970.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Surviving are her daughters: Sally M. Glynn of San Diego, CA, Nan J. Rickelman of Decatur, and Judy J. Barmann of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Graceland Cemetery.

