DECATUR -- Jean Marie Munson, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in La Place Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Jean was born June 30, 1926, in La Place, IL, daughter of Ralph W. and Sarah Elizabeth (Hissong) Metzger. She married Robert Rodell Munson on April 2, 1981, in Decatur; he preceded her in death on July 6, 2000. Jean was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Central Illinois Vintage Car Club, Model T Club, and Caterpillar Retirees Club. She worked for Gray, Pirano, & Smith CPA's, retiring in 1981.

She is survived by her son, Stuart Blair and wife Rhonda of Oshkosh, WI; step-daughter, Candy L. Drischel of North Carolina; and sister, Ruth Geneive Powers of Lovington, IL.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Joanne Etter, brother Donald, and an infant sister.

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
9:00AM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
10:00AM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
