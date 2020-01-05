DECATUR -- Jean Marie Munson, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in La Place Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jean was born June 30, 1926, in La Place, IL, daughter of Ralph W. and Sarah Elizabeth (Hissong) Metzger. She married Robert Rodell Munson on April 2, 1981, in Decatur; he preceded her in death on July 6, 2000. Jean was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Central Illinois Vintage Car Club, Model T Club, and Caterpillar Retirees Club. She worked for Gray, Pirano, & Smith CPA's, retiring in 1981.

She is survived by her son, Stuart Blair and wife Rhonda of Oshkosh, WI; step-daughter, Candy L. Drischel of North Carolina; and sister, Ruth Geneive Powers of Lovington, IL.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Joanne Etter, brother Donald, and an infant sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Munson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home

2827 N Oakland Avenue

Decatur, IL 62526 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Visitation begins. Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home

2827 N Oakland Avenue

Decatur, IL 62526 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jean's Funeral Service begins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0