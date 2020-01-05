DECATUR -- Jean Marie Munson, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in La Place Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Jean was born June 30, 1926, in La Place, IL, daughter of Ralph W. and Sarah Elizabeth (Hissong) Metzger. She married Robert Rodell Munson on April 2, 1981, in Decatur; he preceded her in death on July 6, 2000. Jean was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Central Illinois Vintage Car Club, Model T Club, and Caterpillar Retirees Club. She worked for Gray, Pirano, & Smith CPA's, retiring in 1981.
She is survived by her son, Stuart Blair and wife Rhonda of Oshkosh, WI; step-daughter, Candy L. Drischel of North Carolina; and sister, Ruth Geneive Powers of Lovington, IL.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Joanne Etter, brother Donald, and an infant sister.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Service information
9:00AM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
10:00AM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.