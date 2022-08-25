Dec. 14, 1932 - Aug. 21, 2022

MONTICELLO — Jean Stoddard, 89, of Monticello, passed away at 4:20 p.m., on August 21, 2022, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Jean was born on December 14, 1932, in Custer Park, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Mabel (Kilpatrick) Schaal. She married Fredrick Bertel 'Bert' Stoddard on October 13, 1951, in Monticello, IL. He passed away on September 5, 2009.

Jean is survived by her children: Rick Stoddard, Julie (Jeff) Clodfelter, Bruce (Carolyn) Stoddard, Tom (Nancy) Stoddard, Mike (Deb Fortman) Stoddard; grandchildren: Jeremy (Stephanie) Stoddard, Ryan (Amy) Stoddard, Michael Clodfelter, Mark (Natasha) Clodfelter, Andy Clodfelter, Jonathan (Lauren) Clodfelter, Kaylin (Josh) Westray, Avery (Val) Stoddard, Bethany Stoddard, Will (Becca) Stoddard, Weston (Micaylee) Stoddard, James (Kayla) Stoddard; 15 great-grandchildren with another due in October; sister, Mary Bach; and her great companion Holli.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bert; and brother, William Schaal.

Jean was a bookkeeper for CF&H, worked at Kaiser's Department Store, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Session, a Deacon and Choir member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, a member of Chapter MT PEO, and Women's Club. She served on the Piatt County Board for 14 years and was the first woman to do so in Piatt County. Member of Kirby Medical Center Auxiliary, and a Piatt County Election Judge. Jean was an avid supporter of Monticello Athletics, chorus and the Marching Band. She enjoyed Bridge Club, needlepoint, sewing, crossword puzzles, reading and decorating her home for Christmas. Jean was also a mother and grandmother extraordinaire.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello or the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.