DECATUR — Jean Theresa Connon died early in the morning on March 17 at the age of 82 in Decatur.

Survived by her husband, Edward and three daughters: Dawn (Steve) Olson, Deborah (Brett) Peters, and Diane (Dr. Stuart) Baker. Her grandsons and great grandson include Ryne Peters, Sam Peters, Gunnar Baker, and Anders Appel. Her granddaughters include Paige Olson, Taylor Olson, Ali (Damien) Appel, and Dr. Remmi Danae Baker (Dr. Anton Sediako).

A private service is being held at the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of floral memorials, support can be donated to St. Teresa High School, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Marklund-Hyde Center, Geneva. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of services. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.