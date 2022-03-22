Jeanette Coffman

Jeanette was born July 17, 1936, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Vern W. and Coleen (Majors) Coffman. After graduating from Blue Mound High School, she attended Brown Business College. Jeanette retired from the Department of Human Services where she worked as a caseworker for the State of Illinois. She volunteered for many different organizations around Decatur. She helped with Meals on Wheels, Dove RSVP, Delphi Organization, West Decatur Church of God, and was always willing to help others in need. She was an avid reader, and loved to spend time with friends and family. She was a member of the ABWA and West Decatur Church of God.