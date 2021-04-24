MOUNT ZION — Jeanette D. Walton 80, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away Friday, at 1:50 p.m., April 23, 2021, in Mt. Zion.

The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Decatur/Macon County Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jeanette was born January 23, 1941, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Granville and Alma (Sargent) Shepherd. She married Charles R. Walton. He preceded her in death in 1974. Jeanette had a passion for raising her cats.

Surviving are her children: Sharon Coombs (Jon) of Decatur and Ed Walton (Lisa) of Decatur; daughter-in-law: Susan Walton of Mesa, AZ; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son: Keith, one great-grandson, one brother, and one sister.