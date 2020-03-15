Jeanette Elaine Rorabaugh

DECATUR -- Jeanette Elaine Schultz Rorabaugh, 72, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.
Services to celebrate the life of Jeanette will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur.The family asks that there be no flowers. Instead, please consider a gift in Mrs. Rorabaugh's honor to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N Union St., Decatur, IL 62526 or Northeast Community Fund, 839 N. MLK Jr. Dr., Decatur, IL 62526.
Jeanette was born December 10, 1947 to Hayward and Elva Carter. She married Arthur Schultz in May 1969. He preceded her in death on July 7, 1995. She married Dale Rorabaugh in April 1999. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2018.
She was the employment manager at Decatur Memorial Hospital for several years, and Director of Discipleship at St. John's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughter Sara (Michael) Borgstede of Tonawanda, NY; son Daniel Schultz and Brittany Shinnick of Springfield; and grandchildren Rebekah, Kiersten, Josiah, Paul, and Zachary Borgstede.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
11:00AM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
