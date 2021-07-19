CLINTON — Jeanette M. Keim, 56 of Clinton, IL, passed away 12:59 AM July 16, 2021, at her family home in Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, July 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Jeanette was born June 2, 1965, in Princeton, IL the daughter of Leslie and Irene (Harmon) Wooden. She married Brian D. Keim October 27, 1990, in Tiskilwa, IL. Survivors include her husband, Brian D. Keim, Clinton, IL; children: Alexander N. Keim, Walled Lake, MI, Abigail E. Keim, Clinton, IL; brother, Brian (Karen) Wooden, Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by parents and brother, Dale.

Jeanette was employed at the Clinton Unit School District #15 since 2005. She enjoyed puzzles and her main love in life was her family.

