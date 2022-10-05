May 2, 1932 - Oct. 4, 2022

NIANTIC — Jeanette Marie (Nold) Moore, 90, of Niantic, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Resurrection Church, Illiopolis, with Father Fredrick Chima Mbiere, Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Illiopolis. Memorials may be given in Jeanette's honor to Resurrection Church.

Jeanette was born May 2, 1932, in Assumption, IL, daughter of Alaystus A. and Leona Margaret (Schmitz) Nold. She married George Woodall Moore on November 11, 1961; he preceded her in death on February 7, 2014.

Jeanette grew up in rural Oconne, IL and was a graduate of Pana High School, Class of 1951. She previously worked at St. John's Hospital from 1951-1956 and later worked for the Illinois Livestock Association. Jeanette was a member of Resurrection Church in Illiopolis, St. Anne's Catholic Church in Niantic, the Altar and Rosary Society, and Women of Distinction of Springfield Diocese. She enjoyed painting and art.

She is survived by her son, Robert J. Moore of Niantic; and brother, Harold Nold of Oconee.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brothers, Gerald and Virgil Nold, and sister, Eileen Bednarko.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.