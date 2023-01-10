Oct. 3, 1937 - Jan. 8, 2023

IVESDALE - Jeanine C. Laroe, 85, of Ivesdale, IL, passed away at 4:38 a.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 201 Fifth Street, Ivesdale, IL, with Father Patrick O'Neal as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, rural Ivesdale. A rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the church with visitation following from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Jeanine was born October 3, 1937, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of Lawrence "Al" and Edna (Grade) Heidgerken. She married James M. Laroe on February 19, 1966, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2017.

She is survived by her children: Julie (Rodney) Long of Swansea, Janice (Curtis) Fogerson of Bement, John (Megan Pickens) Laroe of Champaign; and grandchildren: Peyton and James Long, Colleen, Braden and Evan Fogerson. She is also survived by her siblings: Larry (Tanya) Heidgerken, David Heidgerken, Mary Martin; and in-laws: Margaret Lucy Laroe of Ivesdale, Peter Kohlmann of Champaign, and (cousin) Florence Coady of Twin Lakes, WI.

She was preceded in death by sister: Joan Wagner; and in-laws: Ron Wagner, Danny Laroe, Catherine (Laroe) Kohlmann, and Mike Martin.

Jeanine was awarded a scholarship to attend St. Teresa High School in Decatur, IL, where she graduated in 1956. The oldest of five children, Jeanine lovingly finished raising her younger siblings, Mary and David, after her parents passed away.

She worked as a Service Representative at Illinois Bell for 30 years. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ivesdale. An important cause to Jeanine was the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign, where she volunteered for many years. Jeanine was a great baker, famous for her Christmas Cookies. A talented photographer, she earned many awards and recognitions across the state for her photography. Jeanine passed along her love of photography to her granddaughter, Colleen. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, keeping up with the busy schedule of events kept by her children and grandchildren. In the final year of her life, Jeanine enjoyed her time at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Champaign. Staying true to her passion for life, she was appointed as an ambassador to welcome new residents and made many dear friends in her short time there. She was especially grateful for her loving caretakers.

Memorials are kindly accepted in Jeanine's name to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.