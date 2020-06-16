SULLIVAN — Jeanine West, 80, of Sullivan passed away June 15, 2020 at Mason Point.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, June 22 at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Ear Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jeanine was born May 5, 1940 in Decatur, the daughter of Glen Arthur and Margie (Diller) Vance. She married Bille D. West on November 30, 1958. He preceded her in death July 29, 2001.
She is survived by her son, Randall L. West of Illiopolis; grandchildren, Austin West, Bryan West, and Kristi Lowery; and sister, Linda Bosserman.
Jeanine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billie West; son, William “Bill” West; and brother, Glen Vance.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
