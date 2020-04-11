Jeanne Alice Robins

She was a daughter of Walter H. and Esther Brandes Bunte and was born on November 23, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois. She married Acil (Ace) Glenn Robins January 19, 1952 in the Union Methodist Church in Quincy, IL. She and her husband were married 58 years until his death on October 30, 2010. Jeanne graduated from Quincy Senior High School Class of 1947 and was a graduate of Gem City Business College. Before her marriage, she was a secretary in the Sales Department of Quincy Compressor Co. After her marriage, she was a homemaker and enjoyed helping her husband on the farm, especially caring for the sheep. She also enjoyed traveling and gardening, and was known for her extraordinary cooking skills. She was a member of the Ripley Church of God.