MOUNT STERLING -- Jeanne Alice Robins, age 90, of Mt. Sterling, Illinois passed away at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, Illinois.
She was a daughter of Walter H. and Esther Brandes Bunte and was born on November 23, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois. She married Acil (Ace) Glenn Robins January 19, 1952 in the Union Methodist Church in Quincy, IL. She and her husband were married 58 years until his death on October 30, 2010. Jeanne graduated from Quincy Senior High School Class of 1947 and was a graduate of Gem City Business College. Before her marriage, she was a secretary in the Sales Department of Quincy Compressor Co. After her marriage, she was a homemaker and enjoyed helping her husband on the farm, especially caring for the sheep. She also enjoyed traveling and gardening, and was known for her extraordinary cooking skills. She was a member of the Ripley Church of God.
Surviving are daughters Teresa Kay Marley (Raymond) of Decatur, IL, Dr. Marilyn Robins of Springfield, IL, Donna Jeanne Matthews (Michael) of Rushville, IL, and Sharon Lynn Tish (Randy) of Chatham, IL. Seven grandchildren, Erika Marley Tibbs (Phil) of Mt. Zion, IL, Jess Matthews of Mt. Sterling, IL, Curtis Marley (Katie) of Mt. Zion, IL, Brian Marley (Sara) of Moweaqua, IL, Marissa Robins Hennessy (David) of Springfield, IL, Elizabeth Matthews Pedigo (David) of Plainfield, IL and Ashley Tish of Houston, Texas. Twelve great grandchildren Nicholas Tibbs, Will, Sam, Rebekah, and Elizabeth Kay Marley, Emma and Evynn West, Beau Marley, Olivia, Jack, and Stella Hennessy, and Acil Pedigo. Jeanne is also survived by one sister, Betty Moritz of Quincy, IL.
We know that Jeanne deserves a beautiful tribute and understand that under normal circumstances many friends would love to attend. But sadly due to the current health situation and under the direction of the local health department, the graveside services are to be conducted with only immediate family members in attendance.
Friends are encouraged to watch Jeanne’s graveside services streaming live at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are suggested to the Ripley Church of God or the charity of the donor’s choice and may be left or mailed to the Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 South Capitol Avenue, Mt. Sterling, IL 62353.
We also encourage the community to leave a condolence or remembrance on the website for the family.
Private burial will be held in the Mt. Sterling City Cemetery with Pastor Rob Laning officiating the services.
There will be no visitation.
The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.