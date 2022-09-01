Sept. 23, 1943 - Aug. 17, 2022

FORT MYERS, Florida — Jeanne Ann Blackman, 78, passed away peacefully in Ft. Myers, FL, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, after a long and determined battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Jeanne was born in Decatur, IL, to Elizabeth and Robert Shulke. She received her undergraduate degree in education from Indiana University and her Masters degree in education administration from Eastern Illinois University.

Jeanne enriched the minds of young people as an elementary teacher in Taylorville, IL, for 21 years and served as President of the Taylorville Education Association between 1983-85. After moving to Springfield, IL, in 1987, she turned her prodigious energies to politics working as a lobbyist for the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission and later as a Policy Advisor for the Attorney General's Office. Jeanne was elected City Council Alderwoman and was a member of the advisory council on the Governor's Rehabilitation Committee and Chairman of the Springfield Civil Service Commission. Following retirement Jeanne moved to Ft Myers, FL where she remained active in her local community and devoted as much time as she could to her children and grandchildren.

Her courage, warmth, wit, and beautiful spirit will be missed by her two children: Jeffrey Blackman (Laura) of Sanibel Island, FL, and Stephanie Blackman Ballard (Andrew) of London, England; six grandchildren: Nathaniel Ballard of New York City, Luke Blackman of Chevy Chase, Joshua, Benjamin and Quentin Ballard of London, and Jessica Ballard of Berkeley, CA; two sisters: Diane Trimble (Bruce) of Mason city, IA, Nancy Tremmel (David) of Phoenix; nephew, Nick Tremmel of Ankeny, IA; and nieces: Jennifer Tremmel of Redwood City, CA, Ann Trimble of New York City, and Susan Trimble of Mason City.

As per Jeanne's wishes, her family celebrated her life with a private service.