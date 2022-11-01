March 7, 1935—Oct. 28, 2022

DEACTUR — Jeanne Lewis Brandyberry, 87, of Decatur, passed away October 28, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

Jeanne was born in Bellefontaine, OH, on March 7, 1935, the daughter of Arthur and Isabel (Kreglow) Lewis. She earned a B. A. in Fine Arts and worked as Administrative Secretary for the Essex Group in Decatur. Jeanne was an artist who loved horses and enjoyed reading in her spare time. She was a longtime member of First Church of the Nazarene. She married A. David Brandyberry on July 7, 1958, in Columbus, OH.

Jeanne is survived by her children: Mark (Jennifer) Brandyberry of Decatur, Alan Brandyberry of Hudson, OH, and Lisa Brandyberry of Decatur; grandchildren: Ash Brandyberry, Audrey Brandyberry, Philip Brandyberry, Paul Brandyberry, David Brandyberry, and Keisha Conley; and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Brian Lewis; and nephew, Robert Lewis.

Services for Jeanne will be held at First Church of the Nazarene (1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.