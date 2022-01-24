DECATUR — Jeannette Claire (Burnau) Bradley peacefully passed away on January 20, 2022 with family by her side. Jeannette was born to Wilfred B. Burnau and Lelia Fern Burnau on February 3, 1932 in Decatur, IL. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1950, then, attended Brown's Business School. She was employed at Sam Jarvis Oil Company, L. Bauer Chevrolet, and Timber Cove Apartments. She attended and was a charter member of Holy Family Parish. She was involved in many organizations, especially St. Mary's Auxiliary, Junior Welfare, Holy Family Ladies Guild, Decatur Garden Club, P.E.O- Chapter BC and many card and social groups.

Her biggest accomplishments were marrying the love of her life, Thomas Graham Bradley, and raising her family. They were married on September 13, 1952 and enjoyed 63 years together. These were her favorite and most rewarding parts of her life. They became parents to Susan Cleary, Karen Reeter, Cynthia (Jeff) Holmes, Thomas G. Bradley, Jr., and Jennifer (Mike) Hopkins. Her grandchildren are Katie Reeter, Brad Cleary, Kristie (Kyle) Kattelman, Emily (Matt) Enloe, Benjamin (Sarah) Holmes, Brittany (Collin) Madding, Mick Reeter, Collin Hopkins, Miranda Bradley, Autumn Bradley, and Parker Hopkins. She has seven great-grandchildren: Lucas Cleary, Lillian Cleary, Mabel Madding, Henry Madding, Sandra Kattelman, and Eldon Madding and Baby Girl Madding (due in March).

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. In addition, her sisters and their spouses: Virginia (Everett) Callaway and Annette (Richard) Ernst; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Sonny and Sally Lou Bradley; and sons-in-law: Chuck Cleary and Steve Reeter.

Jeannette's favorite roles in life were wife, mother, sister, Grandma J and Great J.

Her zest for life and her family and friends was unstoppable. She loved being with others and was always ready to have a good time. Being around others brought her such great joy.

Services will be held January 26, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11 AM. A visitation will be held on January 26, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church from 9:00 AM to 11:00AM.

The family has requested that people wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish, Decatur, Illinois.

Condolences may be sent to Jeannette's family at www.moranandgoebel.com