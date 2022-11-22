Feb. 12, 1960 - Nov. 19, 2022

Jeannie Perkins, passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 62, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 12, 1960, in Decatur, IL, to Ronald Perry and Joyce Ribley. She received her GED which she worked very hard to receive and was very proud of herself.

She loved to take drives in the country, and chase and watch storms. She loved to sit, talk, and hangout with her family and friends. She enjoyed watching television while drinking Pepsi and smoking her cigarettes.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Perkins; her sister, Laura Butcher; and her father, Ronald Perry. She is survived by her fiance, Steve Johnson; daughter, Mindy (Scott) Minor; son, Lee Perkins; special nephew, Jimmy Butcher; mother, Joyce Ribley; sister, Shirl Baum; brother, Ronald Perry Jr.; grandchildren: Kyly Kaylor, Darrin Kaylor, Avoree Dhermy, TJ Howard, and Laney Fry; great-grandson, Kairee Taylor; and many other family and friends that loved her dearly.

Her celebration of life will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Argenta-Oreana Fire Station, 303 South North Street, Argenta, IL, 62501.