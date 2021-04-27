ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina - Jeffrey Alan Boone, age 73, of Elizabeth City, NC went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 24, 2021.
Born in Decatur, IL on April 10, 1948 to the late Edwin Lynn Boone and Candace Kester Boone, he was the husband of Cynthia Ann Deyton Boone. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force and was a materials handler for civil service with the U. S. Coast Guard. He had a generous heart. When his kids were young, he often piled them and a group of their friends into the car to go for ice cream or a trip to the lake or beach. When his kids were older, he loved conducting skillful strategic campaigns of "capture the bill" to treat his now-adult kids and their families at restaurants. He was an expert road tripper, for journeys near and far. He loved driving, and the challenge of finding the best route to get anywhere. He was selfless and always put the comforts of others before his own. He loved bonding over or talking sports, both college and professional (especially L.A. Dodgers and Chicago Bears). He had a great sense of fun. He initiated many spontaneous games with family members, like competitive word scrambles on road trips, or guessing games like "I'm thinking of an animal," at restaurants, etc. He especially loved inventing household games to play with his granddaughters, generally referred to as "Grandpa Games". This could involve putting stacks of random things on a scale and trying to guess the weight or if this would weigh more than that, etc. Or putting cans on the steps inside the house and trying to knock them down with a ball. He also loved designing exotic blueprints for traps or forts and building them with his granddaughters. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was dearly loved and will live on in our hearts always. Go Dodgers!
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Lindsay Berry (Billie) and Allison Rybarczyk (Phillip); a son, Jeffrey Lynn Deyton Boone; a sister, Carol Hensley; a brother, David Boone; and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary McComb.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Camden United Methodist Church with Pastor Rob Tucker officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to Duke Children's Hospital at https://giving.dukechildrens.org/ways-to-give/make-a-tribute.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Boone Family.
Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
