April 20, 1969 - Feb. 14, 2023

NEWMAN — Jeffrey J. Vezina, 53, of Newman, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon.

Jeff was born on April 20, 1969, in Cheyenne, WY, to Gary and Vicky (Seidl) Vezina. He married Lisa Blaney on May 23, 1992, in Newman.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa Vezina; three children: Garrison (Molly Britton) Vezina, Lauran Vezina, and Payton Vezina; one sister, Michelle (Bruce) Crook; one father-in-law, Dean Blaney; a sister-in-law, Vicki Campbell; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and Tionne Cain who Jeff was a second father to.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Vezina; mother-in-law, Ruth Ann; and grandparents, Allene and Gerald Vezina; and Wanda and Charles Seidl.

Jeff graduated from Bement High School and worked at Sygma for ten years. He enjoyed watching all the Marvel movies, playing games on his PC, and watching NASCAR; especially Tony Stewart. He also loved to watch Illinois sporting events and rarely missed a game that was on TV. Most of all he loved his family and friends and the time he spent with them.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Joines Funeral Home in Newman.The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. the following day (February 22, 2023) at the Joines Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus McCollom officiating. Burial will follow at the Newman Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.