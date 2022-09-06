Aug. 13, 1961 - Aug. 31, 2022

DECATUR — Jeffrey K. Blair, 61, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, September 9, 2022 in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL.

Memorials in Jeff's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Oakley Brick Church.

Jeff was born August 13, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the son of Lee W. and Patricia (Rex) Blair. He graduated from MacArthur High School, and received his Associate degree in Applied Fire Science from Richland Community College. He also attended the College of Oceaneering in Wilmington, CA. He married Deborah Schneider in 1998.

Perhaps because of his caring and daring nature, he set his goal in his very early years to become a fireman, and never wavered from that goal. He did achieve his life's ambition the day he became a City of Decatur fireman, answering this noble calling. He retired in 2019, after thirty years of service.

Growing up, he loved to go everywhere his Dad went. If the car door was opened, he was in the car like a slithering snake within seconds, ready to go. Jeff always liked sports and being outside in the sun. He played baseball, football, rugby, hockey, enjoyed swimming, fishing and diving. Always smart and mechanically inclined, Jeff could work on and repair all kinds of motors and such. He was inventive, always trying to figure out better ways to do things. He loved tools and working with his hands, and he was very good at it. He built his beautiful home.

Jeff has always loved children and acted as a protector, even when he was small himself. He was a special "Daddy" to his son, Jake, loving and caring for him and spending "special" times with him doing things Jake liked to do. Jake, showing outstanding intelligence, probably owes that to his Dad, because Jeff taught Jake his numbers and letters before Jake could walk or talk.

Jeff leaves behind his mother, Patricia Blair; his son, Jake Blair of Decatur, IL; his brother, Douglas Blair and his wife, Jodi of Manitou, KY; and two nieces of Kentucky.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Lee Blair.

