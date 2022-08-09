Dec. 8, 1948 - Aug. 7, 2022

DECATUR — Jeffrey Len Logue, 73, of Decatur, passed away on August 7, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Jeff was born December 8, 1948, in Decatur, IL, son of Wayne A. and Ruth J. (Goldman) Logue. He graduated from Niantic High School (1967). Jeff worked for A.E. Staley Mfg. Retiring at 55 years old in 2003. Jeff was a diehard Cardinals fan and enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating and his time with his family and grandkids. Jeff never married, but emotionally adopted the Cartee family where he experienced being a dad and grandpa. Jeff was a Mason and Shriner.

Jeff is survived by his sister-in-law, Pam Logue; nephews; son, Chris (Lindsey) Cartee; grandkids: Kassi, Caiden, Lainey, Gage, Hunter; great-grandkids: Jetson and Koda.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert, Jerry; sister, Wanda.

The family would like to give special thanks to HSHS Hospice for their help these last few months with an extra thank you to Jennifer and Lindsey.

Memorials to Shriner Children's Hospital Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL. 60707.

Services will be held on August 12, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior.

Condolences may be sent to Jeff's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.