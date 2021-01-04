CERRO GORDO - Jeffrey Lynn Sawyer, 62, of Cerro Gordo, IL passed away at his home on January 3, 2021.
Private family services will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo. Memorials in Jeff's honor can be made to the Jeffrey Sawyer memorial fund at the State Bank of Cerro Gordo. All proceeds will be donated to the Cerro Gordo Youth League.
Jeff was born November 22, 1958 in Decatur, the son of Gale and Linda (Sanderson) Sawyer. He married his childhood sweetheart Mindy Sawyer (Capps) on May 20, 1978. Together, they had three children: Adam, Joseph, and Emily.
Jeff spent his life devoted to his family and to his work. Jeff worked at Wagner Castings for over 20 years before working at Fair Havens Christian Home as a maintenance man. Jeff was a registered sports official in basketball, baseball, softball, and football for over 30 years. He spent countless hours on the ball diamond teaching kids about the game. His favorite place besides being at home with his family was a little cabin at Woodland Resort in Walker, MN. He found happiness in fishing, fixing things, and quality time with his family and his best friend, Walker. Jeff was a good man who cared deeply for the people in his life. He took on every challenge and then succeeded with a smile on his face.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Mindy of Cerro Gordo, IL, parents Gale and Linda of Cerro Gordo; sisters: Julie Malone (Chris) and Jodi Baker (Randy) of Cerro Gordo; children: Adam Sawyer (Hannah) of Chicago, IL, Joe Sawyer (Brandy) of Decatur IL, and Emily Miller (Sheldon) of Mt Vernon, IL; grandkids: Montgomery, Ruby, Blair, Griffin, and Charlotte. And his best pup, Walker Bear.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Glenn and Charlotte Capps.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dawood and Jeff's nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Muhammad Khan, and all of the doctors and nurses at Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.