Jeffrey Lynn Sawyer

Private family services will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo. Memorials in Jeff's honor can be made to the Jeffrey Sawyer memorial fund at the State Bank of Cerro Gordo. All proceeds will be donated to the Cerro Gordo Youth League.

Jeff spent his life devoted to his family and to his work. Jeff worked at Wagner Castings for over 20 years before working at Fair Havens Christian Home as a maintenance man. Jeff was a registered sports official in basketball, baseball, softball, and football for over 30 years. He spent countless hours on the ball diamond teaching kids about the game. His favorite place besides being at home with his family was a little cabin at Woodland Resort in Walker, MN. He found happiness in fishing, fixing things, and quality time with his family and his best friend, Walker. Jeff was a good man who cared deeply for the people in his life. He took on every challenge and then succeeded with a smile on his face.